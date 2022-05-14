Veolia Environnement (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veolia Environnement (OTCMKTS:VEOEY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Veolia Environnement is the only global company to offer the entire range of environmental services in the water, waste management, energy and transportation sectors. Veolia has been creating global and integrated solutions for public and private sector clients over the world. The quality of its research, the expertise and synergies developed between its teams, its mastery of the public-private partnership model and our commitment to sustainable development have made us a benchmark player in major environmental matters. “

VEOEY has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Veolia Environnement in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued an equal weight rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Veolia Environnement in a report on Sunday, April 10th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Veolia Environnement from €38.00 ($40.00) to €39.00 ($41.05) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS VEOEY opened at $26.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.26 and a 200 day moving average of $33.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Veolia Environnement has a one year low of $25.63 and a one year high of $37.80.

Veolia Environnement SA designs and provides water, waste, and energy management solutions worldwide. The company is involved in the resource management, production, and delivery of drinking water and industrial process water; collection, treatment, and recycling of wastewater; and design and construction of treatment and network infrastructure.

