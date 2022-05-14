Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 469,600 shares, a growth of 136.1% from the April 15th total of 198,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 275,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Venator Materials from $4.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bank of America lowered Venator Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $2.50 to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Venator Materials has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.13.

VNTR stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.87. 199,048 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 328,477. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Venator Materials has a 12-month low of $1.13 and a 12-month high of $5.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.34.

Venator Materials ( NYSE:VNTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Venator Materials had a positive return on equity of 0.72% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. Analysts predict that Venator Materials will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VNTR. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Venator Materials by 967.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 7,375 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Venator Materials by 495.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 75,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 62,658 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Venator Materials by 95.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,075,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,100,000 after acquiring an additional 525,631 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Venator Materials by 47.3% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 59,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 19,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Venator Materials by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 277,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 14,449 shares during the last quarter.

Venator Materials PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. It operates through Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives segments. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and ultrafine TiO2 products for use in coatings, printing inks, PVC window frames, plastic masterbatches, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, food, polyester and polyamide fibers, catalysts, and cosmetics products.

