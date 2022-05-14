Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet lowered Veeva Systems from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Veeva Systems from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. SVB Leerink reissued a buy rating and set a $268.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $260.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Veeva Systems from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $285.58.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Shares of NYSE:VEEV traded up $8.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $172.78. 1,070,585 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 934,418. Veeva Systems has a 52-week low of $156.57 and a 52-week high of $343.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $233.60. The company has a market capitalization of $26.67 billion, a PE ratio of 65.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.85.

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 23.09%. The company had revenue of $485.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.98 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.14, for a total value of $4,142,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,555.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul J. Sekhri sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.02, for a total transaction of $2,354,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,785 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Suncoast Equity Management raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 1,015 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,614 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period.

Veeva Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.