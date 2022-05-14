VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “VBI Vaccines Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company developing novel technologies to expand vaccine protection. The company’s eVLP vaccine platform allows for the design of enveloped virus-like particle vaccines which closely mimic the target virus. Its lead eVLP asset is a prophylactic cytomegalovirus vaccine. Its second platform is a thermostable technology that enables the development of vaccines and biologics. VBI Vaccines Inc., formerly known as SciVac Therapeutics, Inc., is headquartered in Cambridge, MA. “

Separately, Raymond James reduced their target price on VBI Vaccines from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.

NASDAQ VBIV traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,370,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,922,093. VBI Vaccines has a 1-year low of $0.96 and a 1-year high of $4.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 3.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.97.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). The company had revenue of $0.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.14 million. VBI Vaccines had a negative return on equity of 48.77% and a negative net margin of 16,087.72%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that VBI Vaccines will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of VBI Vaccines in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. HighVista Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of VBI Vaccines by 44.3% in the third quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 41,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 12,671 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of VBI Vaccines in the third quarter valued at approximately $534,000. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of VBI Vaccines by 102.0% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 40,277 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 20,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in VBI Vaccines by 65.9% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 335,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 133,203 shares during the period. 43.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases and immuno-oncology. The company offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B (HBV) vaccine. It also engages in the development of VBI-2601 (BRII-179), an immunotherapeutic candidate for the treatment of chronic HBV infection.

