Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Takes $225,000 Position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL bought a new stake in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,200 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MAS. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Masco during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Steph & Co. bought a new position in shares of Masco during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Masco by 28.2% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 910 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its position in shares of Masco by 194.7% during the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 896 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Masco during the third quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Masco from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Masco in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Masco from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Masco from $75.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.69.

In related news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.88, for a total transaction of $498,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 298,295 shares in the company, valued at $14,878,954.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MAS traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.37. 2,108,066 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,413,114. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.60. Masco Co. has a 12 month low of $48.78 and a 12 month high of $71.06.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. Masco had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 3,870.83%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.34%.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

