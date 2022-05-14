Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Sells 32,261 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL lessened its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,317,036 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 32,261 shares during the quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in AT&T were worth $32,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of T. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 70.7% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.47% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on T shares. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a $19.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.73.
AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 10.64%. The business had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were given a $0.278 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.84%.
AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.
