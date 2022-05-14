Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Sells 1,250 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL decreased its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,061 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in International Business Machines by 537.5% in the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Bray Capital Advisors raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. 55.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Shares of IBM traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $133.60. 4,195,218 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,342,452. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $130.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.32. The company has a market capitalization of $120.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $114.56 and a 12 month high of $152.84.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 42.14%. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 108.20%.

A number of research firms recently commented on IBM. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $124.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.69.

About International Business Machines (Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.