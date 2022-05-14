Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Has $568,000 Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL lowered its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in Aflac were worth $568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aflac by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 20,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Aflac during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,688,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Aflac by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,118,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,716,000 after purchasing an additional 321,735 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aflac by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 30,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. bought a new position in shares of Aflac during the 3rd quarter valued at $581,000. 66.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Aflac from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Aflac from $53.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Aflac from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.45.

In other news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 22,886 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.23, for a total transaction of $1,469,967.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Karole Lloyd bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $59.36 per share, for a total transaction of $59,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,290,583.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,993 shares of company stock worth $3,441,526. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AFL traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $56.28. 3,061,951 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,759,967. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.42. Aflac Incorporated has a one year low of $51.28 and a one year high of $67.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.96.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.11. Aflac had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 11.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. Research analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.27%.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

