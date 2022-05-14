Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Has $4.85 Million Stock Holdings in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL cut its holdings in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,970 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,175 shares during the quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in RPM International were worth $4,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in RPM International by 0.6% during the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 20,339 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in RPM International by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,374 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in RPM International by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 6,145 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in RPM International by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 114,429 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,885,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in RPM International by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 12,958 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

Get RPM International alerts:

In other news, CAO Michael J. Laroche sold 1,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total value of $123,319.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,163.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

RPM International stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $84.24. 391,270 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 530,977. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.45. RPM International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.11 and a fifty-two week high of $101.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $83.51 and its 200-day moving average is $88.52.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.08. RPM International had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 25.48%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that RPM International Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.38%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of RPM International from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of RPM International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of RPM International from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.00.

RPM International Company Profile (Get Rating)

RPM International Inc manufactures, markets, and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and subfloor preparation, flooring, and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; and insulated building cladding materials and concrete form wall systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RPM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.