Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Has $283,000 Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL lowered its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 268 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 25 shares during the quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in Tesla were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors grew its position in Tesla by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 37,427,314 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $29,024,320,000 after purchasing an additional 144,749 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Tesla by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,169,939 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $10,183,430,000 after purchasing an additional 858,839 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Tesla by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,685,063 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,857,693,000 after purchasing an additional 203,941 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Tesla by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,774,686 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,376,233,000 after purchasing an additional 29,077 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Tesla by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,528,244 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,615,018,000 after purchasing an additional 29,335 shares during the period. 40.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen raised their price objective on Tesla from $660.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Tesla from $300.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,300.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Tesla from $888.00 to $1,108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Tesla in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $956.97.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $845.39, for a total transaction of $1,297,673.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $913.26, for a total value of $1,141,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 418,251 shares of company stock valued at $374,394,436 in the last three months. 25.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TSLA stock traded up $41.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $769.59. 30,659,473 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,988,598. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $797.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 2.11. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $546.98 and a 52-week high of $1,243.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $939.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $981.68.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.96. The business had revenue of $18.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.84 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 13.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 80.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.39 EPS for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

