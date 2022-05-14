Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Grows Stock Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL lifted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 382,074 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,765 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL owned about 0.09% of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF worth $21,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,966,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,715,000 after buying an additional 881,453 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 29,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 428.8% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 25,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after buying an additional 20,559 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DGRO traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.06. 2,194,002 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,650,570. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.29. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $48.60 and a twelve month high of $56.42.

