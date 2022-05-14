Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Buys 5,603 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 53,246 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,603 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 106,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,372,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 41,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 204,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,472,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 26,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 410,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,049. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.41. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.49 and a 52 week high of $22.43.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.