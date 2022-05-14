Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Boosts Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL raised its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,101 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 2,012 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 6.2% during the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 40,602 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $13,780,000 after acquiring an additional 2,357 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 13.7% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 27,256 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $9,250,000 after acquiring an additional 3,287 shares during the period. Finally, Cordatus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the third quarter worth approximately $2,921,000. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FB shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $330.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $316.80.

NASDAQ:FB traded up $7.38 on Friday, hitting $198.62. The stock had a trading volume of 24,524,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,863,792. The stock has a market cap of $537.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $207.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $268.60. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $169.00 and a 1-year high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.06. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.30 EPS. Analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 476 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.44, for a total transaction of $101,121.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $486,208.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,768 shares of company stock worth $1,858,518. Company insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

