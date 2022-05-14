Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Purchased by Magnus Financial Group LLC

Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,161 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,296 shares during the quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 8.7% in the third quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 406,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,060,000 after purchasing an additional 32,599 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,689,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,477,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,032 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 21.7% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,199,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,783,000 after acquiring an additional 392,414 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 9.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,332,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,751,000 after acquiring an additional 209,476 shares during the period. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 170.4% during the fourth quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 55,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,216,000 after acquiring an additional 35,045 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV traded up $1.84 on Friday, hitting $140.09. The company had a trading volume of 3,282,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,918,891. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $133.51 and a 12-month high of $151.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $145.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.15.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.