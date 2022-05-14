Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Purchased by Curran Financial Partners LLC

Curran Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 48.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,529 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,287 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for approximately 2.7% of Curran Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Curran Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $6,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 73,176,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,097,585,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279,605 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,689,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,477,654,000 after buying an additional 1,130,032 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $144,491,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,778,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,056,771,000 after acquiring an additional 511,775 shares during the period. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $67,826,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV traded up $1.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $140.09. 3,282,270 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,918,891. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.15. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $133.51 and a 52 week high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

