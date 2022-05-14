Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV

Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV reduced its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 0.6% of Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,728,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Echo Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Echo Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 4,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded up $5.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $200.90. 4,540,385 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,125,055. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $217.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $227.69. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $192.12 and a 1-year high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

