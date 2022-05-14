Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Roundview Capital LLC

Roundview Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 50,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 1.2% of Roundview Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $12,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VTI. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Echo Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Echo Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 4,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTI stock traded up $5.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $200.90. 4,540,385 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,125,055. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $217.92 and its 200-day moving average is $227.69. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $192.12 and a 52 week high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

