Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Acquired by Magnus Financial Group LLC

Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,159 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,128,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,479,000 after purchasing an additional 94,916 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 82.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 15,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,969,000 after purchasing an additional 6,854 shares during the period. First Ascent Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC now owns 167,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,195,000 after acquiring an additional 25,543 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,021,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 369,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,782,000 after acquiring an additional 8,728 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $8.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $369.16. 5,377,437 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,787,039. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $397.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $412.26. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $354.02 and a one year high of $441.26.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

