Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Bought by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 115,999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,880 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF accounts for 1.7% of Bailard Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $53,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGT. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000.

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock traded up $12.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $350.38. 625,511 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 993,063. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $387.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $416.67. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $329.63 and a 12-month high of $467.06.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

