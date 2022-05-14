Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Acquired by Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC

Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF makes up 1.2% of Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $5,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VGT. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 175.1% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,120,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $513,602,000 after buying an additional 713,532 shares in the last quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8,175.7% in the fourth quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 349,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after buying an additional 345,177 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 16.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,315,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $527,699,000 after buying an additional 181,514 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $70,533,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4,129.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 131,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,959,000 after purchasing an additional 128,851 shares in the last quarter.

VGT traded up $12.77 on Friday, hitting $350.38. 624,749 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 993,063. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $329.63 and a twelve month high of $467.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $387.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $416.67.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

