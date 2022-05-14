Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) is Curran Financial Partners LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Curran Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,161 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. Vanguard Health Care ETF comprises 5.8% of Curran Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Curran Financial Partners LLC owned about 0.08% of Vanguard Health Care ETF worth $13,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Cordasco Financial Network grew its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 137.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000.

NYSEARCA VHT traded up $3.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $235.08. 220,609 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 381,602. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $248.72 and its 200-day moving average is $250.86. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52-week low of $228.00 and a 52-week high of $268.72.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

