Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Shares Sold by Meristem Family Wealth LLC

Meristem Family Wealth LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) by 28.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,335 shares during the period. Meristem Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGK. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 12.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 990,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,971,000 after acquiring an additional 108,305 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 8.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 614,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,305,000 after acquiring an additional 46,851 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 84.3% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,344,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $88,510,000 after acquiring an additional 615,305 shares during the period. Greytown Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 11.9% during the third quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 405,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,584,000 after acquiring an additional 42,928 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 250,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,128,000 after acquiring an additional 20,778 shares during the period.

VGK stock traded up $1.60 on Friday, reaching $56.60. 6,851,089 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,078,225. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a twelve month low of $54.55 and a twelve month high of $70.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.30 and a 200-day moving average of $64.38.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

