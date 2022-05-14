Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Stock Position Raised by Associated Banc Corp

Associated Banc Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,593 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the quarter. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $8,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 219.8% during the 4th quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 776,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,367,000 after acquiring an additional 533,829 shares in the last quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $81,987,000. Barings LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2,144.6% in the third quarter. Barings LLC now owns 456,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,090,000 after buying an additional 435,984 shares during the period. VPR Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter worth $52,235,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 233.0% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 424,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,822,000 after buying an additional 296,662 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded up $2.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $150.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,386,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,856,537. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $146.01 and a 1-year high of $172.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.46.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

