VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) Stake Boosted by Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC

Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT – Get Rating) by 208.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,874 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,969 shares during the period. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 220.2% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 64.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 4th quarter worth $165,000.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF stock traded up $1.70 on Friday, reaching $67.69. 573,284 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 755,666. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a twelve month low of $64.75 and a twelve month high of $78.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.92.

