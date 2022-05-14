Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Stake Lessened by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lessened its stake in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 379,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 17,399 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Vale were worth $5,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Vale by 120.8% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Vale during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Vale by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new stake in Vale during the third quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Vale by 36.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.37% of the company’s stock.

VALE stock opened at $15.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.96. Vale S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $11.16 and a fifty-two week high of $23.17. The company has a market capitalization of $77.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.63, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.96.

Vale ( NYSE:VALE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.57. Vale had a net margin of 40.09% and a return on equity of 66.28%. The firm had revenue of $13.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.98 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Vale S.A. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $0.718 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This is a boost from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.68. This represents a yield of 14.2%. Vale’s payout ratio is 34.12%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Vale from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Vale from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.50 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Vale from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. HSBC raised shares of Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $17.25 to $21.50 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Vale from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vale presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.88.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

