Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $340.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.08 million. Utz Brands had a return on equity of 5.40% and a net margin of 1.74%. Utz Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. Utz Brands updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Utz Brands stock traded up $0.90 on Friday, hitting $14.28. 846,756 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 444,035. Utz Brands has a one year low of $12.06 and a one year high of $25.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.24 and a beta of 0.64.

Get Utz Brands alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th were given a $0.054 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Utz Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.86%.

UTZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered Utz Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Utz Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer lowered Utz Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Stephens lowered Utz Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.43.

In other Utz Brands news, CFO Ajay Kataria bought 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.79 per share, for a total transaction of $96,530.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Dylan Lissette bought 7,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.77 per share, for a total transaction of $101,539.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 48,399 shares of company stock worth $666,617. 17.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Utz Brands by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 39,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Utz Brands by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 13,291 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Utz Brands by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Utz Brands by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 28,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 5,007 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Utz Brands by 58.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 9,468 shares during the period. 44.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Utz Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)

Utz Brands, Inc operates as a snack food manufacturing company. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, kettle chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, salsa and queso, ready-to-eat popcorn, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TGIF, TORTIYAHS!, and other brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Utz Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Utz Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.