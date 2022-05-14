Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) & Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) Financial Contrast

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) and Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Upstart alerts:

59.7% of Upstart shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.9% of Medallion Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.9% of Upstart shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18.4% of Medallion Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Upstart and Medallion Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Upstart 2 8 3 0 2.08 Medallion Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Upstart currently has a consensus price target of $97.77, indicating a potential upside of 156.41%. Medallion Financial has a consensus price target of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 56.45%. Given Upstart’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Upstart is more favorable than Medallion Financial.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Upstart and Medallion Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Upstart $848.59 million 3.80 $135.44 million $1.64 23.25 Medallion Financial $190.53 million 1.03 $54.11 million $2.22 3.45

Upstart has higher revenue and earnings than Medallion Financial. Medallion Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Upstart, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Upstart and Medallion Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Upstart 15.23% 21.15% 10.95% Medallion Financial 28.27% 16.37% 3.07%

Volatility and Risk

Upstart has a beta of 1.14, indicating that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Medallion Financial has a beta of 2.35, indicating that its stock price is 135% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Upstart beats Medallion Financial on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Upstart (Get Rating)

Upstart Holdings, Inc. operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform. Upstart Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

About Medallion Financial (Get Rating)

Medallion Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a finance company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Recreation Lending, Home Improvement Lending, Commercial Lending, and Medallion Lending. It provides loans that finance consumer purchases of recreational vehicles, boats, and trailers; consumer home improvements; commercial businesses; and taxi medallions to individuals, and small to mid-size businesses. The company also offers commercial loans for purchase of equipment and related assets necessary to open a new business, or purchase or improvement of an existing business; and medallion loans. In addition, it provides debt, mezzanine, and equity investment capital to companies in various industries; and raises deposits and conducts other banking activities. Medallion Financial Corp. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in New York City, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.