Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Cut to Neutral at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler lowered shares of Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Piper Sandler currently has $44.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $230.00.
UPST has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Upstart from $285.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Upstart from $115.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. FBN Securities initiated coverage on shares of Upstart in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued an outperform rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Upstart from $350.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Wedbush cut shares of Upstart from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $114.00.
Shares of UPST stock opened at $38.13 on Tuesday. Upstart has a 12-month low of $25.43 and a 12-month high of $401.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $92.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.66. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 1.14.
In related news, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.62, for a total value of $672,150.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 186,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,702,210.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dave Girouard sold 83,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total transaction of $9,032,463.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,442,286.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 207,708 shares of company stock worth $21,254,868. Insiders own 18.87% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPST. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Upstart in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new position in Upstart in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Upstart in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Upstart in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Upstart in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.65% of the company’s stock.
About Upstart (Get Rating)
Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.
