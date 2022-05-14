Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Cut to Neutral at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler lowered shares of Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Piper Sandler currently has $44.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $230.00.

UPST has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Upstart from $285.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Upstart from $115.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. FBN Securities initiated coverage on shares of Upstart in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued an outperform rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Upstart from $350.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Wedbush cut shares of Upstart from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $114.00.

Shares of UPST stock opened at $38.13 on Tuesday. Upstart has a 12-month low of $25.43 and a 12-month high of $401.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $92.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.66. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 1.14.

Upstart ( NASDAQ:UPST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.08. Upstart had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 21.15%. The company had revenue of $310.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 155.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Upstart will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.62, for a total value of $672,150.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 186,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,702,210.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dave Girouard sold 83,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total transaction of $9,032,463.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,442,286.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 207,708 shares of company stock worth $21,254,868. Insiders own 18.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPST. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Upstart in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new position in Upstart in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Upstart in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Upstart in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Upstart in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

