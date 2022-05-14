UnMarshal (MARSH) Trading Down 56.9% Over Last 7 Days

UnMarshal (MARSH) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. UnMarshal has a total market cap of $775,313.36 and $417,146.00 worth of UnMarshal was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UnMarshal coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000368 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, UnMarshal has traded down 56.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003365 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001422 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.11 or 0.00532581 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00037958 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,288.50 or 2.06444809 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004759 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00008549 BTC.

UnMarshal Coin Profile

UnMarshal’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,096,098 coins. UnMarshal’s official Twitter account is @unmarshal

UnMarshal Coin Trading

