Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 61,200 shares, a drop of 65.6% from the April 15th total of 178,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 655,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 3.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Universal Security Instruments from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th.

Universal Security Instruments stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,357. Universal Security Instruments has a 12 month low of $2.27 and a 12 month high of $9.55. The company has a market cap of $6.77 million, a P/E ratio of -29.30 and a beta of 1.81.

Universal Security Instruments ( NYSEAMERICAN:UUU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Universal Security Instruments had a negative net margin of 1.42% and a negative return on equity of 5.26%. The company had revenue of $5.32 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Security Instruments during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Security Instruments in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Universal Security Instruments by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 23,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 7,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Universal Security Instruments by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. 30.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Security Instruments, Inc, together with its subsidiary, designs, markets, and distributes safety and security products for use in homes and businesses in the United States and internationally. It offers a line of safety alarms, including units powered by replaceable batteries, sealed batteries, and battery backup alarms; and smoke alarms, which include hearing impaired and heat alarms, as well as carbon monoxide alarms, door chimes, ventilation products, ground fault circuit interrupters, and other electrical devices under the UNIVERSAL and USI Electric trade names.

