UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Associated Banc Corp

Associated Banc Corp lowered its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,999 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 367 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up 1.2% of Associated Banc Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $32,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 49,050.0% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,517,624 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,590,000 after buying an additional 15,486,052 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,693,237 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,481,120,000 after purchasing an additional 768,188 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth $346,859,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 124.4% during the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 902,054 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $452,957,000 after buying an additional 499,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,747,623 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,379,691,000 after buying an additional 475,540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $6.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $485.40. 2,442,673 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,366,014. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $383.12 and a twelve month high of $553.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $455.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $511.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $484.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.38 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $80.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.77 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 24.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.31 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

UNH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $577.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $564.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $563.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $565.00 to $613.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $540.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $550.17.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.80, for a total transaction of $1,526,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul R. Garcia acquired 2,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $464.97 per share, for a total transaction of $997,825.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,000 shares of company stock worth $8,776,840. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

