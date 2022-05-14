UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Purchased by Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,623 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 49,050.0% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,517,624 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $11,590,000 after buying an additional 15,486,052 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,693,237 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,481,120,000 after buying an additional 768,188 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $346,859,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 124.4% in the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 902,054 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $452,957,000 after acquiring an additional 499,990 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,747,623 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,379,691,000 after purchasing an additional 475,540 shares during the period. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on UNH shares. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $482.00 to $549.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $512.00 to $596.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $512.00 to $596.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $550.17.

UNH traded up $6.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $485.40. The company had a trading volume of 2,453,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,043,394. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $455.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.57, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.83. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $383.12 and a 12-month high of $553.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $511.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $484.46.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.38 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $80.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.77 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 24.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th were paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 31.75%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.38, for a total value of $2,822,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul R. Garcia purchased 2,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $464.97 per share, with a total value of $997,825.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,776,840. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

