United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $8.15

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.15 and traded as low as $7.32. United Security Bancshares shares last traded at $7.60, with a volume of 12,174 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on United Security Bancshares in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The stock has a market cap of $126.87 million, a PE ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.91.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 5th. United Security Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.69%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBFO. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in United Security Bancshares by 263.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,820 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in United Security Bancshares by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 18,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,738 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in United Security Bancshares by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 37,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 5,204 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in United Security Bancshares by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 111,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 4,952 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in United Security Bancshares by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.02% of the company’s stock.

United Security Bancshares Company Profile (NASDAQ:UBFO)

United Security Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for United Security Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to the business and professional community, and individuals in California. The company accepts various deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

