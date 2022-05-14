United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Shares of UBFO stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,807. The stock has a market cap of $126.87 million, a PE ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.13 and a 200 day moving average of $8.14. United Security Bancshares has a 12-month low of $7.28 and a 12-month high of $8.74.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 5th. United Security Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.69%.
United Security Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)
United Security Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for United Security Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to the business and professional community, and individuals in California. The company accepts various deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.
