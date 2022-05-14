United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) Plans $0.36 Quarterly Dividend

United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 12th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.36 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th.

United Bankshares has increased its dividend by an average of 1.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 47 consecutive years. United Bankshares has a payout ratio of 52.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect United Bankshares to earn $2.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.9%.

Get United Bankshares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:UBSI opened at $34.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 1.13. United Bankshares has a twelve month low of $31.74 and a twelve month high of $42.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.71 and its 200 day moving average is $36.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

United Bankshares ( NASDAQ:UBSI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. The business had revenue of $237.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.47 million. United Bankshares had a net margin of 33.45% and a return on equity of 7.55%. The business’s revenue was up 1483.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that United Bankshares will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other United Bankshares news, Chairman Richard M. Sr Adams, Sr. bought 7,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.60 per share, for a total transaction of $261,273.60. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 20,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $690,715.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UBSI. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in United Bankshares by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 564,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,602,000 after purchasing an additional 207,136 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in United Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at $648,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in United Bankshares by 57.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 281,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,226,000 after purchasing an additional 102,642 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in United Bankshares by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 85,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,115,000 after purchasing an additional 8,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in United Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at $673,000. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

UBSI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Bankshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.67.

United Bankshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, NOW accounts, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.