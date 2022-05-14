United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.36

United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 12th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of 0.36 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th.

United Bankshares has raised its dividend by an average of 1.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 47 years. United Bankshares has a payout ratio of 52.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect United Bankshares to earn $2.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.9%.

UBSI opened at $34.60 on Friday. United Bankshares has a 1-year low of $31.74 and a 1-year high of $42.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.71 and a 200-day moving average of $36.11.

United Bankshares ( NASDAQ:UBSI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.60. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 33.45%. The company had revenue of $237.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. United Bankshares’s revenue for the quarter was up 1483.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that United Bankshares will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Richard M. Sr Adams, Sr. purchased 7,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.60 per share, for a total transaction of $261,273.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 20,557 shares in the company, valued at $690,715.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in United Bankshares by 74.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in United Bankshares by 11.0% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC bought a new position in United Bankshares during the first quarter worth about $351,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in United Bankshares by 41.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 3,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in United Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth about $648,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on UBSI shares. StockNews.com cut United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.67.

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, NOW accounts, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

