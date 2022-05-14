Unistake (UNISTAKE) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1,087.00

Unistake (UNISTAKE) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 14th. One Unistake coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0073 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges. Unistake has a market capitalization of $1.57 million and $1,087.00 worth of Unistake was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Unistake has traded 28.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Unistake Profile

Unistake’s launch date was October 5th, 2020. Unistake’s total supply is 280,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 213,647,127 coins. The official website for Unistake is unistake.finance . Unistake’s official Twitter account is @UnistakeFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Unistake empowers DeFi projects in their quest for liquidity by providing new incentives for their supporters to create Uniswapliquidity pools. Communities can contribute to a token's liquidity in new ways designed to include returns, reduced risk of impermanent loss, and single-sided liquidity provision. “

Unistake Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unistake directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unistake should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Unistake using one of the exchanges listed above.

