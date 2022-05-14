Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Symmetry Investments LP

Symmetry Investments LP trimmed its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 56.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 29,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 37,100 shares during the period. Union Pacific makes up about 2.3% of Symmetry Investments LP’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Symmetry Investments LP’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $7,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UNP. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 20.4% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 5,078 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $271.00 to $276.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. UBS Group lowered Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $283.00 to $267.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $267.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.74.

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $230.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $195.68 and a 1 year high of $278.94. The company has a market capitalization of $144.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $248.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $246.51.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 30.06%. Union Pacific’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 44.87%.

Union Pacific announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 3rd that permits the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the railroad operator to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,004,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,294,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

