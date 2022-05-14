UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UniFirst from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, April 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of UniFirst from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of UniFirst from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of UNF stock traded up $1.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $161.40. 91,605 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,416. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.84 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $174.48 and its 200 day moving average is $187.55. UniFirst has a 1 year low of $156.04 and a 1 year high of $242.79.

UniFirst ( NYSE:UNF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The textile maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $486.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.09 million. UniFirst had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that UniFirst will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. UniFirst’s payout ratio is 17.73%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 473 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 31,435 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,825,000 after purchasing an additional 4,564 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,869 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,640,000 after purchasing an additional 12,803 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,144,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 360 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 77.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

