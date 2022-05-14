Unicly Genesis Collection (UUNICLY) One Day Volume Hits $118.00

Unicly Genesis Collection (UUNICLY) traded down 4.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 14th. One Unicly Genesis Collection coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0351 or 0.00000120 BTC on popular exchanges. Unicly Genesis Collection has a total market cap of $35,135.39 and $118.00 worth of Unicly Genesis Collection was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Unicly Genesis Collection has traded down 36.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003408 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001420 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001780 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $159.26 or 0.00543854 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $61,538.25 or 2.10151984 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.22 or 0.00034899 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004825 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00008640 BTC.

Unicly Genesis Collection Coin Profile

Unicly Genesis Collection’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins.

Buying and Selling Unicly Genesis Collection

