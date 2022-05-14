Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.63.

Several brokerages have recently commented on UMPQ. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Umpqua from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Umpqua in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Umpqua in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In related news, insider Torran B. Nixon sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.67, for a total value of $88,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 216,033 shares in the company, valued at $3,817,303.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Luis Machuca bought 7,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.29 per share, with a total value of $131,404.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,222,714.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,000 shares of company stock valued at $332,830 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Umpqua during the first quarter valued at about $17,068,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its position in Umpqua by 2.6% during the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 23,982 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in Umpqua by 39.4% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 108,632 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after buying an additional 30,683 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Umpqua by 138.7% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,461 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in Umpqua during the first quarter valued at about $1,579,000. Institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UMPQ stock traded down $0.16 on Monday, reaching $16.70. 982,379 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,327,425. Umpqua has a one year low of $16.40 and a one year high of $22.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.72.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. Umpqua had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 31.34%. The business had revenue of $308.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.38 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. Umpqua’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Umpqua will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.41%.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. It operates in two segments: Core Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

