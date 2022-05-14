UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 599 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.59% of UFP Technologies worth $3,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of UFP Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of UFP Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,136,000. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of UFP Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,544,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of UFP Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UFP Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 86.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UFP Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on UFP Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded UFP Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th.

Shares of UFPT opened at $74.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $560.27 million, a P/E ratio of 33.99 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.55. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.49 and a 12 month high of $76.01.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.19. UFP Technologies had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 7.24%.

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and custom manufactures components, subassemblies, products, and packaging utilizing specialized foams, films, and plastics primarily for the medical market. Its single-use and single-patient devices and components are used in a range of medical devices, disposable wound care products, infection prevention, minimally invasive surgery, wearables, orthopedic soft goods, and orthopedic implant packaging.

