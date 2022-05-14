UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Shares Sold by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ decreased its stake in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 758 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in UDR were worth $3,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of UDR by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 44,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,655,000 after buying an additional 13,286 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of UDR by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 434,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,082,000 after buying an additional 3,313 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of UDR by 76.3% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 293,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,637,000 after buying an additional 127,218 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of UDR by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 125,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,525,000 after buying an additional 14,977 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UDR in the fourth quarter worth about $359,000. 96.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UDR stock opened at $48.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.65, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.76. UDR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.08 and a twelve month high of $61.06.

UDR ( NYSE:UDR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.51). UDR had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 4.79%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that UDR, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a positive change from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 8th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 298.05%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UDR shares. Barclays decreased their target price on UDR from $63.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on UDR in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on UDR from $63.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Wolfe Research raised UDR from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on UDR from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.68.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

