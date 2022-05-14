Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Price Target Raised to €40.00 at Barclays

Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from €38.10 ($40.11) to €40.00 ($42.11) in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on UBSFY. Benchmark raised shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from €55.00 ($57.89) to €53.00 ($55.79) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $52.00.

OTCMKTS:UBSFY traded up $0.33 on Friday, reaching $9.03. 33,421 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 194,983. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.18. Ubisoft Entertainment has a 52 week low of $7.36 and a 52 week high of $14.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.76.

Ubisoft Entertainment SA produce, publishes, and distributes video games for consoles, PC, smartphones, and tablets in both physical and digital formats worldwide. The company designs and develops software, including scenarios, animation, gameplay, layouts, and game rules, as well as develops design tools and game engines.

