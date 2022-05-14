U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.45 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) will post $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for U.S. Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.03 and the highest is $4.33. U.S. Bancorp posted earnings per share of $1.28 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $4.43 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.94 to $4.70. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $5.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.09 to $5.55. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow U.S. Bancorp.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 30.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $68.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.31.

Shares of USB stock opened at $48.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.99. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $47.68 and a 52-week high of $63.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.66%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1,057.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 211,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,595,000 after purchasing an additional 193,600 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 297,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,683,000 after purchasing an additional 18,711 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 294,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares in the last quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 85,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,791,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 254,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,133,000 after purchasing an additional 22,373 shares in the last quarter. 74.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About U.S. Bancorp (Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on U.S. Bancorp (USB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.