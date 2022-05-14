TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TZPSW) Short Interest Update

TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TZPSW – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, an increase of 213.0% from the April 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

TZP Strategies Acquisition stock opened at $0.15 on Friday. TZP Strategies Acquisition has a 52 week low of $0.10 and a 52 week high of $0.99.

Get TZP Strategies Acquisition alerts:

Receive News & Ratings for TZP Strategies Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TZP Strategies Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.