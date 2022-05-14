Typhoon Network (TYPH) Reaches Market Capitalization of $140,194.76

Typhoon Network (TYPH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 14th. One Typhoon Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0144 or 0.00000049 BTC on exchanges. Typhoon Network has a market cap of $140,194.76 and approximately $8,216.00 worth of Typhoon Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Typhoon Network has traded 31.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003382 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001409 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001741 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.20 or 0.00535696 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.24 or 0.00038070 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,663.84 or 2.08800292 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004784 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00008662 BTC.

About Typhoon Network

Typhoon Network’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,746,767 coins. Typhoon Network’s official Twitter account is @TyphoonCrypto

Typhoon Network Coin Trading

