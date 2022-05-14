Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TWO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Two Harbors Investment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. TheStreet downgraded Two Harbors Investment from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Two Harbors Investment from $6.00 to $5.25 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Two Harbors Investment from $6.50 to $5.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.81.

Get Two Harbors Investment alerts:

Shares of TWO stock opened at $5.26 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.58. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 1.66. Two Harbors Investment has a fifty-two week low of $4.71 and a fifty-two week high of $8.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Two Harbors Investment ( NYSE:TWO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $22.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.42 million. Two Harbors Investment had a net margin of 147.67% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Two Harbors Investment will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 1st. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 183.78%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,013,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $352,046,000 after acquiring an additional 3,795,483 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,360,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $206,601,000 after acquiring an additional 688,202 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the 4th quarter worth about $79,330,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,639,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,264,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,764,000 after acquiring an additional 202,034 shares in the last quarter. 68.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Two Harbors Investment Company Profile (Get Rating)

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Two Harbors Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Two Harbors Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.