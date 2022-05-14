Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Shares Sold by Norinchukin Bank The

Norinchukin Bank The decreased its position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,378 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Twitter were worth $2,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Twitter during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in Twitter during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $393,000. Thunderbird Partners LLP acquired a new position in Twitter during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,893,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Twitter by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,141 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in Twitter during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,063,000. Institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Twitter news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total value of $161,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bruce Falck sold 20,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total value of $981,173.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 346,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,926,206.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,764 shares of company stock worth $2,511,071 in the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Twitter from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Twitter in a research note on Friday, April 15th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Twitter from $70.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Twitter in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $48.00 target price on Twitter in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.55.

Shares of TWTR stock opened at $40.72 on Friday. Twitter, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.30 and a 1-year high of $73.34. The company has a current ratio of 6.58, a quick ratio of 6.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $31.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 177.05 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.61.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.87. Twitter had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 4.27%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. Twitter’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Twitter announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the social networking company to buy up to 14% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company's primary product is Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products that enable advertisers to promote brands, products, and services, as well as enable advertisers to target an audience based on various factors, including who an account follows and actions taken on its platform, such as Tweets created and engagement with Tweets.

