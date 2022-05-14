Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) Price Target Raised to C$45.00

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ – Get Rating) (TSE:TRQ) had its price objective lifted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$43.00 to C$45.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Turquoise Hill Resources from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Turquoise Hill Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$21.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Eight Capital upgraded Turquoise Hill Resources from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded Turquoise Hill Resources from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.06.

Shares of NYSE TRQ opened at $26.35 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.25. The firm has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.81. Turquoise Hill Resources has a twelve month low of $9.75 and a twelve month high of $30.89.

Turquoise Hill Resources ( NYSE:TRQ Get Rating ) (TSE:TRQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Turquoise Hill Resources had a return on equity of 6.28% and a net margin of 30.50%. The business had revenue of $503.90 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 11,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in Turquoise Hill Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $198,000. 34.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It engages in the operation and development of the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.

